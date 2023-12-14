Will Filip Roos Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 14?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Filip Roos a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Filip Roos score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Roos 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 17 games last season, Roos scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Kraken last season, he did not score. He took two shots in those games.
- Roos produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 5.3% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.
Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
