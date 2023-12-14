For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Garnet Hathaway a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

  • In two of 28 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 3:52 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:18 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

