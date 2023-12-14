Will James Hamblin Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 14?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will James Hamblin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Hamblin stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Hamblin has no points on the power play.
- Hamblin averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Hamblin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:11
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|6:26
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|9:45
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:16
|Away
|L 5-3
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
