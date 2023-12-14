Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Dickinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Dickinson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:03 per game on the ice, is +4.

Dickinson has scored a goal in seven of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dickinson has a point in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 28 games this year, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Dickinson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Dickinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 4 14 Points 4 9 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.