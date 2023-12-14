Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambria-Friesland High School at Johnson Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.