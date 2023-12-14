Will Joel Farabee Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 14?
Should you wager on Joel Farabee to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Farabee stats and insights
- Farabee has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Farabee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|0:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
