Should you wager on Joel Farabee to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

Farabee has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:53 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:17 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 0:56 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:02 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

