The Philadelphia Flyers, Joel Farabee among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Does a wager on Farabee interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Joel Farabee vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Farabee has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 14:49 on the ice per game.

Farabee has a goal in 10 of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Farabee has a point in 15 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In six of 28 games this season, Farabee has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Farabee hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 71 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 28 Games 4 18 Points 3 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

