For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Joey Anderson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

