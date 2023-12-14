Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 14?
Can we count on John Tavares lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Tavares stats and insights
- In eight of 26 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Tavares has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
- Tavares' shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|17:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
