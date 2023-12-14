John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Tavares are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

John Tavares vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:46 per game on the ice, is +5.

Tavares has a goal in eight of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 26 games this year, Tavares has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Tavares has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Tavares has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Tavares has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 3 26 Points 2 8 Goals 2 18 Assists 0

