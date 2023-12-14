On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Jonathan Huberdeau going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Huberdeau averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:45 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

