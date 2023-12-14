The Calgary Flames, with Jonathan Huberdeau, take the ice Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Huberdeau are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -13.

In four of 29 games this year, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Huberdeau has a point in 11 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Huberdeau has an assist in nine of 29 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Huberdeau goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Huberdeau has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 15 Points 1 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.