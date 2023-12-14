Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.