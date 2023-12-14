In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Leon Draisaitl to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Draisaitl has picked up eight goals and eight assists on the power play.

Draisaitl averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 17:01 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:48 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:17 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

