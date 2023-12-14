The Edmonton Oilers, with Leon Draisaitl, take the ice Thursday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Draisaitl in the Oilers-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl has averaged 21:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 18 of 26 games this year, Draisaitl has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 26 games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Draisaitl's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

There is a 56.1% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 26 Games 3 33 Points 3 12 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

