Will Louis Crevier Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 14?
Can we anticipate Louis Crevier scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Crevier stats and insights
- Crevier is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- Crevier has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.