The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In seven of 29 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Weegar averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:01 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:09 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:08 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:17 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 23:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:53 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

