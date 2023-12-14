Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Weegar averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Weegar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:01
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|23:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:53
|Away
|W 7-4
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
