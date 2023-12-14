MacKenzie Weegar will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild play on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Weegar's props? Here is some information to assist you.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Weegar has averaged 22:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Weegar has a goal in seven games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Weegar has registered a point in a game 15 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Weegar has an assist in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Weegar hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Weegar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Weegar Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 17 Points 1 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

