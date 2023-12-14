Thursday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) clashing at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-57 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

Based on our computer prediction, St. Thomas is projected to cover the point spread (23.5) versus Marquette. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 144.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -23.5

Marquette -23.5 Point Total: 144.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Pick ATS: St. Thomas (+23.5)



St. Thomas (+23.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Golden Eagles are 2-6-0 and the Tommies are 1-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 147.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game (scoring 79.8 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball while giving up 66.0 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential overall.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 306th in the country, and are 2.2 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Marquette makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (180th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.0%.

The Golden Eagles' 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 63rd in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 4.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (49th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.