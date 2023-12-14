The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tommies allow to opponents.

Marquette is 8-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 322nd.

The Golden Eagles score 18.7 more points per game (79.8) than the Tommies give up (61.1).

Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last season, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.

At home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule