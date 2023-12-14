The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 322nd.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies give up (61.1).
  • Marquette has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last season, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in road games.
  • The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 away from home.
  • Marquette sunk 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

