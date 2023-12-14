Marquette vs. St. Thomas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. St. Thomas matchup.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-24.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-24.5)
|143.5
|-10000
|+2400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends
- Marquette has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
- St. Thomas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, just one of the Tommies games has gone over the point total.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.