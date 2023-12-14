The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

13 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Raheem Anthony: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Drake Dobbs: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Brooks Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 87th 79.8 Points Scored 67.5 314th 66th 66 Points Allowed 61.1 10th 306th 33.2 Rebounds 32.7 322nd 307th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th 76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.7 82nd 64th 15.8 Assists 13.1 204th 49th 9.9 Turnovers 9.3 20th

