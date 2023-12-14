The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

  • Parker Bjorklund: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Raheem Anthony: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Drake Dobbs: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kendall Blue: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brooks Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank
87th 79.8 Points Scored 67.5 314th
66th 66 Points Allowed 61.1 10th
306th 33.2 Rebounds 32.7 322nd
307th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th
76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.7 82nd
64th 15.8 Assists 13.1 204th
49th 9.9 Turnovers 9.3 20th

