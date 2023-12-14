Marquette vs. St. Thomas December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|87th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|67.5
|314th
|66th
|66
|Points Allowed
|61.1
|10th
|306th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|32.7
|322nd
|307th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|307th
|76th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.7
|82nd
|64th
|15.8
|Assists
|13.1
|204th
|49th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|9.3
|20th
