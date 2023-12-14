The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -23.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Marquette and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 total points.

The average point total in Marquette's outings this year is 145.8, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Both Marquette and St. Thomas have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in a 4-4-0 ATS record for the Golden Eagles and a 4-4-0 record for the Tommies.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 50% 79.8 147.3 66.0 127.1 146.4 St. Thomas 1 12.5% 67.5 147.3 61.1 127.1 134.3

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles record 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies give up.

Marquette is 4-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-4-0 1-1 2-6-0 St. Thomas 4-4-0 0-0 1-7-0

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette St. Thomas 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-1-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

