Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Martin Pospisil to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Pospisil stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
- Pospisil averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Pospisil recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:57
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|5:43
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
