In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Martin Pospisil to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

Pospisil averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

