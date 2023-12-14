When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mattias Janmark score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Janmark scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
  • Janmark has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 12:30 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

