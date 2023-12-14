For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Max Domi a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

Domi has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.7% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:35 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

