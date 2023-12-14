Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mikael Backlund a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Backlund stats and insights
- In five of 29 games this season, Backlund has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.
- Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.
- Backlund's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.