The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund among them, play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Thinking about a bet on Backlund in the Flames-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mikael Backlund vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 19:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Backlund has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Backlund has registered a point in a game 14 times this season out of 29 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Backlund has an assist in nine of 29 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Backlund has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Backlund has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

