Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Does a wager on Marner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In Marner's 26 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marner has a point in 17 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Marner has an assist in 11 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marner's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Marner has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 3 28 Points 4 11 Goals 0 17 Assists 4

