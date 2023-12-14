Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 14?
Will Morgan Frost light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Frost stats and insights
- Frost has scored in two of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Frost averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-1
Flyers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
