Will Morgan Rielly find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Rielly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Rielly has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Rielly averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 26:08 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:10 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 26:05 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:08 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 30:30 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:45 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 3 1 2 26:03 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

