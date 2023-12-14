The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Morgan Rielly, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. There are prop bets for Rielly available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Rielly vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly has averaged 24:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Rielly has a goal in four games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Rielly has a point in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Rielly has an assist in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Rielly hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Rielly has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rielly Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-18).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 3 20 Points 2 4 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.