When the Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nazem Kadri score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Kadri averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:54 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:11 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:03 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:20 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

