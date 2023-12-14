Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Kadri's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nazem Kadri vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Kadri has a goal in eight of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kadri has a point in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kadri goes over his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kadri Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 22 Points 2 8 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

