On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nicholas Robertson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robertson stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Robertson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Robertson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:42 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.