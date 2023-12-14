When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nick Foligno score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • Foligno has scored in three of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Foligno's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:52 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

