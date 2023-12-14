Will Nick Seeler Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 14?
When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nick Seeler light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Seeler stats and insights
- Seeler is yet to score through 28 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- Seeler has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Seeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:48
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
