Will Noah Gregor score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Gregor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Gregor has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Gregor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

