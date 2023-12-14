On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Noah Hanifin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

  • Hanifin has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:26 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 27:44 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 24:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:58 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

