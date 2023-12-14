Noah Hanifin will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Hanifin in the Flames-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Noah Hanifin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:09 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hanifin has a goal in five games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hanifin has a point in 14 of 29 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In nine of 29 games this year, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hanifin's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Hanifin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 15 Points 0 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

