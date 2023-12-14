Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconto County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Oconto County, Wisconsin today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Suring High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Marinette, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gillett High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.