Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Oneida County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Oneida County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Lakes High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Elcho, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
