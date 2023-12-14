Will Owen Tippett Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 14?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Owen Tippett going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tippett stats and insights
- Tippett has scored in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Tippett has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 71 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tippett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.