The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Tippett available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Owen Tippett vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett's plus-minus this season, in 15:17 per game on the ice, is 0.

In eight of 28 games this season, Tippett has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tippett has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Tippett has an assist in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tippett's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 28 Games 4 17 Points 3 9 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

