Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Kurashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Kurashev has a goal in six games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kurashev has a point in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kurashev hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Kurashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 22 Games 4 16 Points 0 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

