Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Portage County, Wisconsin, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portage County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosholt High School at Wild Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wild Rose, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.