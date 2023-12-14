According to our computer model, the Los Angeles Chargers will defeat the Las Vegas Raiders when they play at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Raiders rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.5 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking ninth with 19.9 points allowed per contest. With 21.7 points per game on offense, the Chargers rank 16th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, giving up 21.7 points per game.

Raiders vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+3) Over (34.5) Chargers 20, Raiders 19

Raiders Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Las Vegas is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

In Las Vegas' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The over/under in this matchup is 34.5 points, 8.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Raiders contests.

Chargers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chargers based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

Los Angeles has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Chargers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Chargers games is 46.8 points, 12.3 more than this game's over/under.

Raiders vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 19.9 17 15 13.8 25.7 Los Angeles 21.7 21.7 22.9 24.4 20.3 18.5

