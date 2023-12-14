For their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) have nine players on the injury report.

In their last outing, the Raiders were beaten by the Minnesota Vikings 3-0.

The Chargers' last game was a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable Curtis Bolton LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Out Andre James C Ankle Out Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Amik Robertson CB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Illness Questionable Adam Butler DT Ankle Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out Zion Johnson OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Justin Hollins OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Donald Parham TE Shoulder Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (277.7 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 16th with 335.1 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.5 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking ninth with 19.9 points allowed per contest.

The Raiders rank 22nd in pass offense (197.1 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (207.7 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

While Las Vegas' run defense ranks 25th with 127.4 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking worst (80.6 rushing yards per game).

The Raiders have the second-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -10, forcing 14 turnovers (26th in NFL) while turning it over 24 times (29th in NFL).

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers rank 17th in total yards per game (334.3), but they've been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 375.1 total yards conceded per contest.

With 21.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers rank 16th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 17th, surrendering 21.7 points per game.

The Chargers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, ceding 261.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 10th with 238.3 passing yards per contest.

Los Angeles ranks 26th in the NFL with 96 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 16th with 113.2 rushing yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

At +3, the Chargers own the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 17 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL).

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)

Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135) Total: 34.5 points

