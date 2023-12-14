Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Rasmus Andersson to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Andersson has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Andersson's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|29:37
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|25:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|W 7-4
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
